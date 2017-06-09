Trump says he’ll make US infrastructure ‘envy of the world’

By Published:
Donald Trump, Elaine Chao
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, left, speaks at a roundtable on infrastructure at the Department of Transportation, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that, thanks to him, U.S. infrastructure will “once again be the envy of the world.”

Trump is visiting the Department of Transportation’s headquarters to highlight his goal of curbing regulations on infrastructure projects.

Trump says at a round table discussion with White House and state transportation officials that his administration is working to streamline the permitting process.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

He claims that, right now, the country’s infrastructure is being “laughed” and “scoffed” at and complains that highways take too long to build.

Trump has been promoting vague plans to bolster the country’s roads, bridges and waterways in what his aides have dubbed “infrastructure week.”

But former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony about his interactions with Trump and Russian interference in the U.S. election has dominated the news.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s