VIDEO: NC woman uses pillowcase to catch 6-foot snake in living room

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman in North Carolina went viral after she posted a video showing her catch a large snake in her home online.

SunShine McCurry, of Forest City, said she came home after school with her 14-year-old daughter when her daughter spotted the slithery house guest. She said the snake “came in like any other guest, through the front door.”

Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do – but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.

“Oh no, I have to get him out of here.” That was McCurry’s first thought.

So, she grabbed a pillowcase and wrangled the intruder into it.

**WARNING: VIDEO FEATURES SOME ADULT LANGUAGE**

The snake, which was between five and six feet long, did not want to go. At one point in the video, the snake’s head can be seen poking back out of the case. But McCurry isn’t having any of it.

“I know you want out,” McCurry says in the video as she puts the snake back into the pillow case, getting musked as she did.

“My hand smelled awful for days,” McCurry told WBTV.

She then took the snake outside and released him. After a bit of “shooing,” the reptile finally stopped trying to go back toward the home.

She posted the video to her YouTube and Facebook pages. As of Thursday night, it had been shared nearly 36,000 times on Facebook and had more than 8,000 comments. It has more than 25,000 views on YouTube.

McCurry said that came as a surprise.

“Don’t know if they were impressed because I was a girl catching it, or a girl catching it in my house,” McCurry said.

The video has also been used on multiple local and national news shows.

