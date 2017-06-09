Wake County substitute teacher under investigation after ‘incident’ at elementary school



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County substitute teacher is under investigation after an incident at Wilburn Elementary School on Thursday.

School district officials decline to say what that incident is, but the school’s principal called parents on Thursday to let them know all students are safe.

“You might be hearing reports in the media of an incident involving a substitute teacher at our school,” said Principal Lutashia Dove. “I want to assure you that the teacher in question is no longer at our school, and that a proper investigation is being conducted by our WCPSS security team and administrators.”

Several parents tell CBS North Carolina the incident involved a substitute teacher hitting a student.

A spokesperson with the Wake County School District declined to confirm that information, only saying the teacher is under investigation.

“The substitute teacher is frozen, which means they are unable to be hired in our schools,” said Lisa Luten with the Wake County School District.

As parents picked up their kids from school on Friday, some were frustrated that the school was not telling them details of the incident.

“If something big happened and we don’t know about it, how can we trust our schools?” said Carmen Banos. “We don’t know if it was a major incident. Was it something huge? Was it something we should be worried about? It’s just scary.”

Raleigh police say they did not receive any calls to school on Thursday. The Wake County School District says their security team and administrators are taking care of the investigation.