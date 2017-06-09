Wake Forest golfer qualifies for US Open



WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Twenty-year-old Alex Smalley of Wake Forest say he watched the U.S. Open while growing up.

He dreamed that one day he’d have a chance to play in the event.

Next week, he’ll get that shot.

The Duke golfer tied for medalist honors in sectional qualifying – punching his ticket to Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

“I’m still not sure I believe it,” said Smalley. “It’s pretty cool, not a whole lot of people get to play in it.”

He’s right: Close to 10,000 tried to make the cut and only 156 will tee it up beginning next Thursday.