Warmer Friday, temps in the 90s starting Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After another pleasantly cool start on Friday, temperatures will be much warmer Friday afternoon than on Thursday. Highs should be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. The warming trend will continue for the weekend; and by next week, hot and humid 90s are in the forecast.

High pressure will build in for the weekend and hang around next week. This will bring in hot and mainly dry weather into next week. Highs in the 90s with higher humidity will be the rule. There will be only a slight chance of a PM shower or storm next Wednesday. By Thursday a cold front will finally approach central North Carolina and a shower and storm will be possible.

RELATED: Click here for interactive radar

Today will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 83. Winds will be west 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Saturday will be sunny to mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 88. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and hot. The high will be 90; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 92 after a morning low of 69.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot and humid. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 70

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will also be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a risk for a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9