Body found in burning car in NC woods, homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A suspicious fire call led to a homicide investigation early Saturday morning.

According to Greensboro Police, a man noticed a fire burning in a wooded area past the dead end of Falconridge Court around 5 in the morning.

When the Greensboro Fire Department responded, they found a car was actively burning.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters said they found human remains in the car.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Due to the condition of the body, police said they are unable to give any description of the person inside the car.

Police and fire officials are on the scene investigating.

