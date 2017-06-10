Coast Guard rescues man from NC boat that ran aground

FORT MACON, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Station Fort Macon crew rescued an injured man on a boat in Bogue Sound near Morehead City early this morning.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a report Saturday morning that the 36-foot fishing vessel Ocean Stinger had run aground with three crew members aboard.

One man suffered an injury to his head and the crew was requesting medevac.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew was launched from Station Fort Macon. Sea Tow from Morehead City also helped with the incident, a worker at the company confirmed.

The Station Fort Macon crew transferred the injured man to their boat and took him to 70 West Marina in Morehead City where local EMS personnel transferred the man to Carteret General Hospital.

Sea Tow freed the fishing vessel from the shoal and transported the vessel to Morehead City docks.

“During this boating season, we urge mariners to practice caution while transiting during (the) night,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Stallings, Station Fort Macon watchstander for the case.

“Always stay up to date with latest changes to local waterways and maintain safe speeds,” Stallings added.

— WNCT-TV contributed to this report