Fitness fundraiser held for Wake County girl who needs hip surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People gathered at Barwell Elementary School on Saturday — not only to have a little fun — but to help a young girl.

“Move for Lexi” was a family fun fitness event that also raised money for 6-year-old Lexi.

Organizers say Lexi, who was born prematurely, is fighting severe hip pain and cerebral palsy.

Now, Lexi, who attends kindergarten at East Garner Elementary, needs a wheelchair to get around.

Her mom says insurance won’t cover the cost for Lexi’s hip surgery.

So they decided to get the community involved — and held a fitness event to remind everyone how important it is to move.

“Feeling very blessed that we have family and friends you are supporting us as Lexi will have to go through this pretty major surgery,” said Lexi’s mom Lesley Scarboro.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Lexi, with a goal of $60,000 for her surgery.

