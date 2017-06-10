Girl hid from teen gunman as he killed her family, SC officials say

RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl hid from a gunman who shot her in the leg before the man killed three members of her family during a robbery in a small South Carolina town.

Colleton County sheriff’s deputies issued new arrest warrants Thursday charging 18-year-old Kenneth Chisolm with kidnapping, robbery and weapon charges.

He already faces three counts of murder, which includes the slaying of a teen boy, officials said.

The new warrants say Chisolm confined 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and their 13-year-old son Vincent Miller before killing them.

The warrants say the couple’s granddaughter hid after being wounded and was able to tell investigators exactly what happened May 16 in the home in Ruffin.

Chisolm denied the charges, telling a judge at a bond hearing “I’m not the guy.”

Authorities say drugs were found in the home.

La Shay Aiken, 19, of Walterboro, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the case.

Aiken is accused of driving Chisolm away from the Miller’s home after the killing.