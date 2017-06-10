Girl hid from teen gunman as he killed her family, SC officials say

WCBD-TV Published:
Kenneth Chisolm (left) and La Shay Aiken in photos from WCBD.

RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl hid from a gunman who shot her in the leg before the man killed three members of her family during a robbery in a small South Carolina town.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Colleton County sheriff’s deputies issued new arrest warrants Thursday charging 18-year-old Kenneth Chisolm with kidnapping, robbery and weapon charges.

He already faces three counts of murder, which includes the slaying of a teen boy, officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The new warrants say Chisolm confined 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and their 13-year-old son Vincent Miller before killing them.

The warrants say the couple’s granddaughter hid after being wounded and was able to tell investigators exactly what happened May 16 in the home in Ruffin.

Chisolm denied the charges, telling a judge at a bond hearing “I’m not the guy.”

Authorities say drugs were found in the home.

La Shay Aiken, 19, of Walterboro, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the case.

Aiken is accused of driving Chisolm away from the Miller’s home after the killing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s