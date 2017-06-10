Hot weather for next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The warming trend continued on Saturday across central North Carolina. Highs reached into the upper 80s; and 90s are in the forecast for most of next week.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 89 after a morning low of 61; while Fayetteville had a high of 92 after a morning low of 66. The normal high this time of year is 86 with a normal low of 65.

High pressure will continue to control our weather and hang around into next week. The high will pump in hot air. With highs in the lower to middle 90s midweek, it will be the hottest weather of the season so far. Dewpoints are expected to reach into the middle to upper 60s during those days, so it will become more humid. Heat Indexes next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will go above 95 towards 100 in some spots. This, however, will stay below the advisory levelof 105 and above.

With the heating and increased humidity, there will be a slight chance of a PM shower or storm next Wednesday. By Thursday a cold front will finally approach central North Carolina and a couple showers and storms will be possible. Next Friday, highs will be back in the upper 80s, but scattered showers and storms will be around. Next weekend will be typical for mid-June, with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of a shower or storm each day.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 90. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 90; winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot and humid. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 68.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with a risk for a PM shower or storm. It will remain hot and humid with a high of 92, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 88 after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

