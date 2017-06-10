Millbrook Road reopens in Raleigh after sinkhole repaired

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh road that was closed since late last month for a sinkhole repair has now reopened, officials said Saturday.

A 24-inch concrete sewer main collapsed on May 31, causing the sinkhole.

West Millbrook Road was closed from the 900 to 1400 blocks until Saturday, Raleigh city officials said in a news release.

The city replaced about 340 feet of the collapsed 24-inch sewer line under Millbrook Road at Shelley Lake with a 36-inch pipe, authorities said.

“The new pipe material is reinforced fiberglass, which is expected to have a longer service life than the previous concrete pipe,” officials said. The pipe that collapsed was installed in 1973.

City officials changed the planned reopening date for Millbrook road at least twice during the incident.