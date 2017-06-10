Missing NC woman might be headed to Fayetteville, officials say

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) — Pender County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to a news release, Samantha Lee Southerland left her residence in Pender County on Tuesday and is believed to be traveling to Fayetteville.

Southerland was operating a black 2017 Ford Focus with EHV-9308 tags.

Southerland has numerous tattoos, including the name “William” across the top of her chest, and a tattoo on her left hand.

When she was last seen, Southerland was wearing black shorts, a gray tank top and a red bandanna around her right wrist. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 to 180 pounds, and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Southerland’s whereabouts should contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212 or their local law enforcement agency.

