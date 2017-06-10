NC firefighter injured in boat explosion moved to burn center

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) — A Southport firefighter was moved to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill Wednesday night as he recovers from burns suffered in a boat explosion last week.
The Southport Fire Department sent well wishes to Kendrick Schwarz in a Facebook Thursday morning.
RELATED: 3 hurt in boat explosion at NC coast after fuel put in fishing rod holder
Schwarz, 24, was one of three people injured when a boat exploded in Ocean Isle Beach on June 2 while working his day job with Sea Tow.
In a Facebook post, Schwarz said that he suffered burns to his face, an arm and a leg.
