NC woman charged with DWI after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A bicyclist who was struck by a car in east Charlotte Friday morning has died, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 29-year-old Gregory Curran Mobley was riding his bicycle around 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Matheson Avenue near North Tryon Street when he was hit by a car. Police said Mobley was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

Mobley died around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon from the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run, officers said.

Police said the driver who struck Mobley was traveling in the westbound lane of Matheson Avenue and fled the scene.

Around 12:52 a.m. Friday morning, officers received a call to check on the welfare of a driver who was driving on North Tryon Street with a damaged windshield and flat tire.

CMPD said they located 23-year-old Tamara Gisell Juarez driving a 2010 Toyota Camry in the 4400 block of North Tryon Street.

Juarez was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, open container, felony hit-and-run, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and felony death by motor vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this fatal hit-and-run, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

