Person runs from 3-vehicle rollover crash in Wake Forest, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A person fled the scene of a rollover crash in Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wait Avenue, which is NC Highway 98.

In photos from the scene, a Dodge passenger car sustained heavy roof damage after it flipped.

One person ran away from the scene, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

There was no word on injuries or charges related to the crash.

Wait Avenue was closed for awhile but has since reopened.

