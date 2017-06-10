Saturday’s $435 million Powerball is 8th largest in US history

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Powerball players apparently will have a chance to win the 8th largest Powerball prize in U.S. history.

Saturday night’s drawing will be for the estimated $435 million jackpot.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1, however, a Fayetteville man won $2 million just this week.

Danny Averitt, who claimed his prize Thursday, won the largest prize across the country so far in this drawing.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years.

The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

