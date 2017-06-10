SUV crashes through NC home during police chase

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Burlington Police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed through a house and storage building in Burlington Friday night.

It started when Reidsville Police tried to pull a gray Chevy Tahoe over on NC Highway 87 north.

Investigators say the car matched a description of a stolen car reported to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Burlington Police say Reidsville officers continued to chase the Tahoe into Burlington. Officers say it ran off the road and drove through a bedroom of a home on Kent Street, and then hit a storage building on Hatch Street.

A woman was sleeping in the room the SUV drove through. She, her daughter and grandchildren were not hurt.

Police say they haven’t found the driver or vehicle yet.

If you have any information, call Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

