Man shot and killed in Durham, no word on suspect

The scene along Fidelity Drive in a photo by Marcus Wilson/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Fidelity Drive and Fiske Street, according to Durham police.

When officials arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

As of late Sunday morning, police erected yellow crime scene tape along a stretch of Fidelity Drive at Fiske Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

