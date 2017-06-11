7 injured in deck collapse at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a deck collapse at a home in the 1800 block of Duke of York Quay, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 5 p.m. According to fire officials, a second-story deck collapsed.

People on the scene told dispatchers that there were possibly 20 people on the deck at the time of the collapse.

Seven people were treated for injuries. Four people have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Three others have non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the deck collapse is under investigation.