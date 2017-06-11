Cumberland Co. leaders plan emergency meeting about health department

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina has confirmed Cumberland County Commissioners have called an emergency meeting regarding the health department.

RELATED: Nurses: Cumberland Co. Health Dept. didn’t notify women of abnormal test results

A source with knowledge of the Monday meeting told CBS North Carolina that the meeting will focus on the breast and cervical cancer control program.

CBS North Carolina was the first to report about problems with that program.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
Three nurses came forward, saying that between 2010 and 2015, women who received Pap smears and breast exams may not have been notified of abnormal test results.

After our report, the county attorney began investigating.

The closed-door meeting is at 2 p.m. Monday at the County Commissioners Board Room.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s