Cumberland Co. leaders plan emergency meeting about health department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina has confirmed Cumberland County Commissioners have called an emergency meeting regarding the health department.

A source with knowledge of the Monday meeting told CBS North Carolina that the meeting will focus on the breast and cervical cancer control program.

CBS North Carolina was the first to report about problems with that program.



Three nurses came forward, saying that between 2010 and 2015, women who received Pap smears and breast exams may not have been notified of abnormal test results.

After our report, the county attorney began investigating.

The closed-door meeting is at 2 p.m. Monday at the County Commissioners Board Room.