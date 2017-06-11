Hot weather for the middle of June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The warming trend continued on Sunday across central North Carolina. Highs reached to around 90 and 90s are in the forecast through Thursday.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 90 after a morning low of 67; while Fayetteville had a high of 93 after a morning low of 68. The normal high this time of year is 86 with a normal low of 65.

High pressure will continue to control our weather into the middle of the week. The high will pump in hot air. With highs in the lower to middle 90s midweek, it will be the hottest weather of the season so far. Dewpoints are expected to reach into the upper 60s during those days, so it will become more humid.

Heat Indexes Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will go above 95 towards 100 in some spots. This, however, will stay below the advisory level of 105 and above.

With the heating and increased humidity, there will be a chance of a PM storm on Wednesday. By Thursday a cold front will finally approach central North Carolina and scattered showers and a few strong storms will be possible. Next Friday, highs will be back in the upper 80s, but scattered showers and storms will be around. Next weekend will be typical for Father’s Day weekend, with highs in the upper 80s with a few, mainly PM, showers or storms each day.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be around 90. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot and humid. The high will be 92; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with a scattered showers and storms possible. It will remain hot and humid with a high around of 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 88 after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9