Hundreds attend Family Fun Day to celebrate end of school year in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It was “Family Fun Day” in Fayetteville Saturday as hundreds gathered for an end of the school year community festival.

DJ Kam Kutta kicked off the party and at least 200 people attended.

The theme “We Are One” promoted unity in the community and kept people smiling.

“Family fun day, it’s all about celebrating the kid’s hard work and the parents for doing everything,” said Tiffany Graham, one of the event organizers.

The event was organized by “Love Hope and Dream” and “PBM,” two local organizations striving to empower the less fortunate and mentor youth.

Several vendors were on hand along with many events for kids, including face painting, sports activities, and barbecue.

The event was also a unique opportunity for parents to get information about summer programs for kids.

“I’m going to Atlanta and Texas, I’ve never been there,” eighth-grader Xaviana Tyson said

But for those staying in town, there are also sports camps.

“It keeps them out of trouble, It keeps them off the street. It keeps them from hanging with the wrong crowd,” Graham said.

For some, summer break will be all about preparation for next year.

Glenn Washington will be entering the seventh grade

“I’m good at reading, so I’m gonna do math more. That’s kind of my struggle, so I’m gonna do better at math,” Washington said.

For more information about summer events and programs in Fayetteville, click to visit this website.