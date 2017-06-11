NC cyclist airlifted after suffering serious injury on Whitewater Center trails

By Published:
WBTV photo of rescue crews near the scene on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was seriously injured and had to be rescued from the trails at the U.S. National Whitewater Center Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

The incident occurred around 12:11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Whitewater Center Parkway.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to the West Meck Fire Department, a biker fell along the Carolina Thread Trail. MEDIC said the person was deep in the trails so the rescue was “challenging.”

Firefighters said it took nearly 90 minutes to rescue the biker. Officials with the West Meck Fire Department described the rescue as “very challenging.”

Crews said it was roughly a two-mile hike to get to the biker.

The person has life-threatening injuries, according to the West Meck Fire Department. Officials called in an EMS chopper to help with the rescue, MEDIC said.

The person was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, MEDIC said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s