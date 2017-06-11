NC cyclist airlifted after suffering serious injury on Whitewater Center trails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was seriously injured and had to be rescued from the trails at the U.S. National Whitewater Center Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

The incident occurred around 12:11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Whitewater Center Parkway.

According to the West Meck Fire Department, a biker fell along the Carolina Thread Trail. MEDIC said the person was deep in the trails so the rescue was “challenging.”

Firefighters said it took nearly 90 minutes to rescue the biker. Officials with the West Meck Fire Department described the rescue as “very challenging.”

Crews said it was roughly a two-mile hike to get to the biker.

The person has life-threatening injuries, according to the West Meck Fire Department. Officials called in an EMS chopper to help with the rescue, MEDIC said.

The person was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, MEDIC said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.