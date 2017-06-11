NC man driving farm tractor dies after SUV crushes him during crash

A photo of Terry Smith (right) provided by his daughter to WFMY.

LIBERTY, N.C. (WFMY) – A Liberty man died Saturday afternoon after getting into a crash with an SUV.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol told WFMY that Terry Smith was driving a farm tractor northbound on U.S. 421 when a Kia SUV rear-ended him.

Troopers said after Smith was hit, he was ejected from the tractor, and the SUV landed on top of him. He died at the scene.

The SUV was driven by Dean Dimaria from Greensboro. Dimaria was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Troopers say charges are still pending.

