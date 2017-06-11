Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Photo of Andrea Wildcatt from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Police in Winston-Salem are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

They issued a silver alert forAndrea Leann Wildcatt. She’s believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Police say they found Wildcatt and returned her to her home on Sunday, but she ran away again.

Wildcatt is Hispanic, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black or gray coat, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. Wildcatt also wears black glasses.

Anyone with any information should call police at 336-773-7700.

