Teen critical after rip current rescue, another teen still missing at NC coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is new information about a rip current incident at Emerald Isle involving two teen boys from Wayne County.

Search efforts are continuing Sunday for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming and was caught in a rip current.

The incident happened around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

Emerald Isle Police Chief James Reese said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were swimming when they got caught in a rip current.

The 16-year-old boy was located and brought ashore by a surfer.

He was taken to Carteret Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, the 17-year-old boy still remains missing.

Earlier Sunday, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter were searching the waters.

Emerald Isle Police, Fire, EMS and the U.S. Coastguard are still searching for him on Sunday afternoon.

The names of the teens are not being released at the request of the families. Both teens are from the Wayne County area and were visiting Emerald Isle for a day trip.