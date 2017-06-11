Thief targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville robs 7th and 8th, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who has broken into six Asian-owned restaurants in Fayetteville since late last year struck again this weekend – taking an entire cash register in one of two burglaries early Sunday, police said.

The man has been breaking into and robbing Asian-owned restaurants along the Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard corridors since Nov. 25, 2016, according to Fayetteville police.

Before this weekend, the last time he struck was his sixth robbery on Jan 21. at the Little China at 3837 Ramsey Street.

After an apparent nearly five-month break, he hit two Asian-owned restaurants early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

The first burglary Sunday was at Super King Buffet at 515 N. McPherson Church Road around 1 a.m., where a cash register was taken, police said in a news release.

Later Sunday morning, the same thief hit the Panda House at 7071-C Raeford Road, officials said.

In the Sunday incidents — like the other thefts — the man shattered the glass in front of the business, entered and stole property from the business.

Detectives were able to obtain images of the suspect and the vehicle from surveillance video. The suspect is believed to be driving a white four-door sedan.

The burglaries before Sunday are:

Little China, 3837 Ramsey St.

25, China King, 3915 Ramsey St.

1, Hibachi Grill, 3901 Ramsey St.

1, Golden China, 2724 Bragg Blvd.

16, China One, 3308 Bragg Blvd.

16, Little China, 3837 Ramsey St.

The suspect is described as a having a beard, wearing a hoodie, and dark colored jeans. The suspect is also believed to be driving a light colored four door hatchback sedan.

Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips leading to the identity of this suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, or any of the burglary investigations, is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).