Durham Road in Wake Forrest closed due to water main break

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The 400 block of Durham Road, between Tyler Run Drive and South Wingate Street in Wake Forrest will be closed for an extended period of time due to a water main break.

The break happened late Saturday night and caused extensive damage to Durham Road/ NC 98. The road is expected to reopen on Tuesday afternoon or evening, after repairs are completed.

Eleven customers affected and were without water service Sunday morning.

The following detour is in effect:

• Motorists traveling westbound on Durham Road/NC 98 will turn left onto South Wingate Street, right onto Woodland Drive, right onto Tyler Run Drive, and left back onto Durham Road/NC 98.

• Motorists traveling eastbound on Durham Road/NC 98 will turn right onto Tyler Run Drive, left onto Woodland Drive, left onto South Wingate Street, and right back onto Durham Road/NC 98.

Traffic delays are expected so motorists are advised to avoid this area and take an alternate route.