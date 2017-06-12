$20,000 reward now offered after Hoke Co. teen killed at 2013 party

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are now offering a $20,000 reward in the case of a Hoke County teen killed at a birthday party in 2013.

DeAndre “Papa” Ricketts, 16, was at the party in the 800 block of South Bethel Road in Raeford on Oct. 13, 2013, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricketts was shot and killed at the 100-person party, deputies said.

No one has been charged in the homicide.

Authorities said they Monday they are following “new leads” in the investigation.

Anyone with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction should contact Captain John Kivett at (910) 878-1216 or (910) 624-5562.

