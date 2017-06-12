American toddler found in Mexico was abandoned by mother, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police believe the mother of an American 4-year-old found alone in Juarez, Mexico left him there intentionally, according to court documents.

The woman at first blamed the boy’s disappearance on his biological father, the documents state.

Ruby Gonzalez is charged with one count of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger or bodily injury after police say that she took her son across the border to Juarez in February and left him in an abandoned building.

The boy was found by Mexican authorities Feb. 22.

Noting that the boy spoke some English, Mexican investigators suspected the boy might be American. Earlier this month, they worked with police in El Paso, Texas, which is across the border from Juarez, to put out the boy’s photograph, in the hope that he would be recognized.

The day after El Paso Police put out the boy’s photo, Gonzalez contacted police. She told them she wanted to claim the boy.

Gonzalez told police the boy had been taken by his biological father four days before he was found in Juarez, authorities said.

But when police investigated, they learned that the boy’s father hadn’t crossed the border into Mexico in the relevant time period, but that Gonzalez had crossed the bridge to Juarez on the day the boy was found, according to authorities.

Court documents show that Gonzalez later told police that she “wanted to provide a better life for him” and didn’t want her own mother to take custody of the boy.

The boy’s biological father told KTSM that he would try to get legal custody of the boy.

Gonzalez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center.