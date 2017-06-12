Autopsy results released for murdered Louisiana massage therapist

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has released autopsy results for a missing Livingston Parish woman found dead Monday.

According to the results, 24-year-old Kayla Ann Denham’s death resulted from blunt force injuries to the head associated with strangulation.

According to authorities, Denham worked as a massage therapist and went missing after leaving to meet a client at 30709 Dunn Road in Denham Springs. When she did not return home and calls to her cell phone went unanswered, family and friends became worried.

“We are in shock about the loss of our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and friend. Kayla was a wonderful young woman who always shared a beautiful smile on her face and love in her heart,” according to a release from a public relations firm representing the family. “She will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy during this very difficult period of mourning for the family.”

Detectives soon found her car near the Dunn Road address, after questioning and evidence gathering, Denham’s body was discovered in a building at the Dunn Road’s address.

Christopher Landry has been arrested in connection with case on the counts of obstruction of justice and second-degree murder. Landry has been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.