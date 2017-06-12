Deputies discover drugs after Goldsboro man asks for help unlocking his vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was arrested on drug charges after he asked Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies to unlock his vehicle after he accidentally locked his keys inside, according to authorities.

Andrea Simone Hines, 46, was arrested Saturday night and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain vehicle, and marijuana paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hines had asked deputies to help him with unlocking his vehicle after he had locked his keys inside. Once the vehicle was unlocked, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a quarter-pound of marijuana inside.

Hines was arrested and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $9,000 secured bond.