Deputies: NC woman shoots boyfriend in argument over social media messages

By Published: Updated:

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An Iredell County woman is being charged in the shooting of her boyfriend over the weekend.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Deputies say they were called to a shooting at a home on Kite Lane in Statesville around 11:47 p.m. Saturday to find a man with two gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Detectives say the man’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Hazel Hodge, was drinking with friends before she got into an argument with the victim over messages on social media.

“The argument continued for an extended period of time until [the] suspect picked up a gun and shot the victim twice,” police say.

The man went to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be OK. Deputies say they found a firearm, ammunition and spent shell casings inside Hodge’s home.

Hodge was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Hodge is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s