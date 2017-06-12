Durham man charged after deputy sees vehicle ram car into ditch

By Published: Updated:


DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was charged after a deputy saw a vehicle ram another car into a ditch.

Around 3:30 a.m. on June 6, a deputy was traveling near the 3100 block of East Geer Street when he saw two vehicles in a driveway.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The deputy turned around to investigate and saw one of the vehicles ram the other one.

The deputy located James Addison, the suspected driver of the vehicle that plowed into the other one, on his front porch.

James Addison (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy thought alcohol was involved in the incident but could not confirm if Addison was operating the vehicle involved in the incident.

Addison was arrested and charged with injury to personal property.

A neighbor, Michael Lynch, captured the incident on video.

Lynch said the dispute was between family members.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s