Durham man charged after deputy sees vehicle ram car into ditch



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was charged after a deputy saw a vehicle ram another car into a ditch.

Around 3:30 a.m. on June 6, a deputy was traveling near the 3100 block of East Geer Street when he saw two vehicles in a driveway.

The deputy turned around to investigate and saw one of the vehicles ram the other one.

The deputy located James Addison, the suspected driver of the vehicle that plowed into the other one, on his front porch.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy thought alcohol was involved in the incident but could not confirm if Addison was operating the vehicle involved in the incident.

Addison was arrested and charged with injury to personal property.

A neighbor, Michael Lynch, captured the incident on video.

Lynch said the dispute was between family members.