Fayetteville sex offender accused of rape, kidnapping

(Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender has been charged by Fayetteville police with kidnapping and rape, officials said.

Johnny Ray Cain Lindquist, 23, of the 400 block of Woodstream Trail, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape and false imprisonment, according to Fayetteville police.

Lindquist was an acquaintance of the victim, and the incident occurred Saturday, police said.

He was arrested Sunday and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Lindquist was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in Sampson County in connection with a 2013 incident involving a 13-year-old, according to the state sex offender registry.

He was 20 at the time of the incident, according to the registry.

