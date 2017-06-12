Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in crash during drive back from visiting wife

By Published: Updated:

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Charges are not expected in a head-on crash that killed a Fort Bragg soldier on Sunday, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Scott Piotrowski, 24, of the 82nd Airborne Division, was driving home from visiting his wife in Charlotte when the accident happened at about 6:30 a.m., according to troopers.

Piotrwoski was driving north on U.S. 401 in Hoke County when the 2014 Ford Fusion he was driving crossed the center lane and hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 52-year-old Fayetteville man, troopers said. The wreck happened near Raeford.

The other driver was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains. His condition was not clear.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the attack, troopers said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s