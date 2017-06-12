Free tacos at Taco Bell on Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taco Bell is handing out free tacos on Tuesday after an NBA team won while on the road in the finals.

The Doritos Locos Tacos will be given out at locations nationwide between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Taco Bell’s website.

There is a limit of one taco, valued at $1.69, per person, according to the website.

The giveaway is part of a promotion called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco,” in which any team that wins on the road in the NBA finals will earn customers a free taco.

The Golden State Warriors earned the “steal” when they beat Cleveland at home in game three.

