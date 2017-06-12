Goldsboro man jailed for marijuana, cocaine possession

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was arrested for possession of marijuana and cocaine by Wayne County deputies Sunday evening.

De’Aron Parks, 28, was stopped by authorities on U.S. Highway 70 near Spence Street for an insurance violation, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Parks was detained after the sheriff’s office said deputies noticed a mason jar filled with marijuana in his glove compartment, and was found to be in possession of powder and crack cocaine on his person in a search.

Parks was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and marijuana, as well as felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Parks was transported to the Wayne County Jail following his arrest, with a secured bond set at $8,000.