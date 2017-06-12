Hazy, hot and humid week ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a sunny and hot weekend with temperatures near 90 across central North Carolina, even hotter weather will move in for the start of the week.

High pressure off the coast will bring hot and humid conditions to much of the southeast with temperatures in the 90s through Thursday. It will be the hottest weather of the season so far this year. Dew points are expected to reach into the upper 60s during those days, so it will become more humid.

Heat Index values Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will range from 95 to 100. Although the high humidity values will make it feel uncomfortable, it will stay below the advisory criteria of 105 and above.

With the heating and increased humidity, there will be a chance of a PM storm on Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front will finally approach central North Carolina from the north and scattered showers and a few strong storms will be possible. Next Friday, highs will be back in the upper 80s, but scattered showers and storms will be around. Next weekend will be typical for Father’s Day weekend with highs in the upper 80s and a few, mainly PM, showers or storms each day.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be around 90. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot and humid. The high will be 92. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms possible. It will remain hot and humid with a high around 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 88 after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday, Father’s Day will be partly sunny with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

