Man charged after Fayetteville woman robbed at gunpoint in her driveway

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who robbed a woman in the driveway of her Fayetteville home last month was captured and charged Friday, Fayetteville police said Monday.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Harlow Drive the night of May 17.

Police said when a 54-year-old woman arrived home and got out of her car, a man armed with a gun approached her and demanded money.

She complied, and he ran to a black Dodge Charger and left the area, police said.

She lost credit cards, a necklace, a ring, a phone and more, according to a police report.

Police say the victim’s credit cards were used at an ATM and Walmart in Fayetteville, where they authorities were able to pull surveillance pictures.

La-amel Clarence Mcdougald, 26, of the 4600 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in Maxton is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Mcdougald arrested in Maxton Friday and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still trying to identify two other people in surveillance images.

Cumberland County officials said a similar robbery happened to a 78-year-old woman, who was targeted at a grocery store. However, no one has been charged in that incident.

In the Cumberland County incident, a group followed the woman home, deputies said.

As she was unloading groceries, one man started talking to her, then grabbed her purse, which included credit cards, rings, her car keys and her driver’s license. She fell to the ground as he ran away and got into a black Dodge Charger, according to deputies.

Cumberland deputies released surveillance images of one of the suspects and the car.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective R. Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).