Missing Fayetteville teen last seen on way to school, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help finding a Fayetteville missing teen who was last seen going to school last week.

Jaylan George, 15, was reported missing by her family on Thursday, according to Fayetteville police.

George was last seen that day around 7 a.m. leaving her home in the area of Gordon Way Drive on her way to school, police said.

George is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and has black and purple braids in her hair, according to a police description.

She was last seen wearing a black and purple jacket, blue jeans, Timberland boots and carrying a brown Coach purse.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Jaylan George, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective A. Comer with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7752 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

