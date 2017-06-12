NC family of 3 missing after planned lake trip

TROY, N.C. (WBTV) — Deputies in Stanly County are searching for a missing family after they said they were going to Badin Lake to swim and haven’t been heard from since.

Megan Mills, Greg Davis, and 18-month-old Niah Mills left their home around 11 a.m. Sunday in a mid-90s dark-colored Ford Mustang.

The three were last seen at the Uwharrie Trails General Store around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Davis’ cell phone pinged at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Badin Lake area.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-463-5432.

