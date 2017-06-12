NC mom charged in 2 drug-related deaths, officials say

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCN) — The SBI is investigating the murders of two people in Hyde County after a woman was arrested Thursday.

Tiffaney Webber, 25, of Engelhard, is being held at the Pamlico County Jail with no bond.

According to arrest warrants, Webber is charged with killing Sarah Reams, 16, and Ryan Gibbs, 23, both of Fairfield.

Authorities are calling the deaths, which happened on June 1, drug-related.

Gibbs’ was funeral was held last week. Reams’ funeral is being held Monday.

WCTI-TV reported that Webber is the mother of a toddler.

The Washington Daily News reported in July 2012 that Webber was arrested during a drug task force sting in Hyde County when she was charged with four counts cocaine possession with the intent to sell.

Hyde County Sheriff Guire Cahoon said the investigation is ongoing.

According to court records, Webber is also being charged with driving with a revoked license.

She is scheduled to appear in court June 26.

— WNCT contributed to this report