Orange County schools to vote on dress code after Confederate flag debate



HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents and students are getting ready for a key vote Monday night after urging Orange County school leaders to ban the Confederate flag.

RELATED: Orange County school leaders ask officials for a revised draft of dress code

The school board is meeting at 7 p.m. to vote on a change to the dress code policy.

The new policy doesn’t ban the flag but does ban clothing and accessories that are “racially intimidating.”

The people who called for the ban say this leaves a lot of discretion to principals and question how it would be enforced.

Monday’s vote comes after board members recently heard from a panel of attorneys about the implications of the ban.

“This is a low bar in terms of understanding the racial dynamics that play in our society today and in our schools,” said Latarndra Strong of the Hate-Free Schools Coalition.

Click here to read the dress code policy with a highlighted portion that is changing.