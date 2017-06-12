Wayne County man arrested after search turns up crack, powder cocaine, deputies say

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pikeville man was arrested Wednesday on cocaine manufacture and possession charges after an investigation of his home by North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole officers.

Jondre Terrell Spencer, 38, was taken into police custody after officers searched his residence without a warrant, which is allowed as part of his probation conditions. Officers located suspected powder cocaine and crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and equipment used to manufacture crack cocaine during the search, deputies said.

Warrants were secured Monday charging Spencer with three drug-related felonies and possession of drug paraphernalia. Spencer was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a secured bond of $5,000.