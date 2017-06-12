Police chief’s body camera captures massive propane tank explosion



LIMESTONE, Maine (WNCN) – A Maine police chief’s body camera captured a massive explosion which left one firefighter with burns to the face, WGME reported.

Limestone police Chief Stacey Mahan posted video of the incident on Facebook saying “Those who choose to be a firefighter whether full time or as a volunteer know the hazards of the job.”

Authorities were responding to a fire that had broken out in a wooded area last Thursday when a propane tank exploded, WGME said.

A volunteer firefighter suffered first- and second-degree burns to his face in the incident. WGME reported he was released from the hospital the next day.

“This incident is a prime example of how things can change in an instant,” Mahan wrote.