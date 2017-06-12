Police seek to ID pair tied to Apex car break-ins

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking for help identifying two people who they say broke into a pair of cars, then used the financial cards they stole to buy items at Walmart.

The vehicles were broken into on Sunday, at the Seymour Athletic Fields at 2500 Evans Road in Apex, authorities said. One vehicle was unlocked, and the pair smashed a window on the second vehicle to get inside, police said.

They got a wallet from one car and a purse from the other.

The two then went straight to the Walmart at 3151 Apex Peakway in Apex. There, they used stolen cards to buy items and reloadable gift cards, police said.

While at the Walmart, the two also appeared on the store’s video surveillance system, police say. Authorities have released two images from the system in the hopes that someone will recognize the pair.

Police ask anyone who can identify them or who has other information about the crimes to call the police department at (919) 362-8661 or text a tip to TIP411 using keyword APEXPD.

Police also ask that people hide their valuables and lock their vehicles.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the department’s non-emergency number, (919) 362-8661.