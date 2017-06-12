Raleigh’s new budget contains pay adjustments for 1,200 police and firefighter positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council unanimously adopted a new budget Monday for the next fiscal year — a budget that sees pay adjustments for 1,200 police officers and firefighters.

The City of Raleigh’s net operating and capital budget for the fiscal year 2018 is approximately $919.1 million, which is 7 percent higher than 2017. The 2018 fiscal year starts July 1 and ends on June 30, 2018.

There is a property tax rate increase from 41.8 to 42.5 cents per $100 valuation.

Monthly water and sewer bills will increase by 3 percent to maintain and expand infrastructure, city officials said.

The budget also includes a 75-cent increase in the monthly residential solid waste collection fee.

The City said its new pay adjustments will make Raleigh a regional leader in starting pay for police officers and firefighters.

Starting pay for police officers will increase to $42,300 – that is higher than all but one regional municipality, the City said.

Firefighter starting pay will be $39,200.

A total of 1,200 police and firefighter positions will be affected by pay adjustments.

Also, the budget has starting pay increases for around 2,100 positions.

The full budget will be available in the coming days on the City of Raleigh’s website.