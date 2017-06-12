RAW VIDEO: SUV goes up in flames after running over mattress on Raleigh road

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went up in flames in Raleigh Monday night after a mattress got caught under the vehicle, officials said.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lead Mine Road and Harvest Oaks Drive, according to Raleigh fire officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The driver of the Ford Expedition drove over a baby mattress that was on the road and the object got stuck underneath, authorities said.

The man pulled over and tried to remove the mattress, but was unsuccessful.

The mattress then caught on fire, eventually engulfing the SUV.

No one was hurt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s