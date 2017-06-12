RAW VIDEO: SUV goes up in flames after running over mattress on Raleigh road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went up in flames in Raleigh Monday night after a mattress got caught under the vehicle, officials said.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lead Mine Road and Harvest Oaks Drive, according to Raleigh fire officials.

The driver of the Ford Expedition drove over a baby mattress that was on the road and the object got stuck underneath, authorities said.

The man pulled over and tried to remove the mattress, but was unsuccessful.

The mattress then caught on fire, eventually engulfing the SUV.

No one was hurt.