‘Superfoods’ said to slow down effects of aging



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but if you’re hoping to turn back the clock and fight off the effects of aging, you’ve got to eat more than that. Experts say you can help your body stay youthful by eating certain kinds of foods that research has shown to help fight aging.

Researchers call them “superfoods,” and they claim if you eat enough of them, they’ll help prevent aging all over your body, from your skin to your mind.

That candy you reach for can help slow down the effects of time if you grab the right thing, too. Even with the fancy name, these “superfoods” aren’t all exotic eats or things you’d have to hold your nose to munch on — in fact, many are everyday items, like berries, fish, yogurt, and dark chocolate.

Chef Zacki Murphy of Hillsboro specializes in meals featuring anti-aging properties, and she dished up some sample meals for a nutrition class at Humana’s Raleigh community location.

“These foods will help fight the effects of aging; they’ll also help prevent disease,” says Humana’s Lara Smith.

Research shows the so-called superfoods are rich in antioxidants, which help prevent memory loss and cognitive decline.

“These foods don’t just have one vitamin in them; they have a lot of different great things about them,” said Humana health educator Meagan Lee.

Other superfoods like leafy greens contain vitamins and minerals that help maintain your skin, vision, heart and brain, which was good news to one attendee. “It’s getting very important, because I want to be younger as I get older,” said Gloria Foy.

But anti-aging foods are important for your kids too; whose palates are used to fast foods.

“They’re stuck in habits like McDonald’s fries or pizza,” said Murphy. “That’s what they want.”

As a parent, it’s important to prepare healthy, anti-aging foods that will appeal to your kids.

“You have to make the food attractive; that’s why I love color. And you have to make them taste good too,” said the chef.

